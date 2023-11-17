Time stands still in ENHYPEN’s new music video for ‘Sweet Venom’

K-pop group ENHYPEN have made a comeback with their new single ‘Sweet Venom’.

On November 17, the seven-member act unveiled the music video for ‘Sweet Venom’, the title track of their new mini-album ‘Orange Blood’. The new visual follows ENHYPEN on a night out in a party district when time stops for everybody else. Later, the group perform the song’s funky choreography.

“Sweet venom / Yeah, all I need is your poison / Take me to a new world / So alive, bring doom to me / Sweet, sweet, sweet venom,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Orange Blood’ contains a total of three versions of ‘Sweet Venom’, including an English version and another featuring Filipino-American influencer and singer Bella Poarch. Other tracks on the new EP are ‘Mortal’, ‘Still Monster’, ‘Blind’ and ‘Orange Flower (You Complete Me)’.

The new record marks the second instalment of ENHYPEN’s ‘Blood’ series of releases, which they kicked off in May with their EP ‘Dark Blood’ and its title track ‘Bite Me’.

In an interview for The Cover on NME accompanying the release, member Ni-ki discussed how the group’s “clearly defined lore” is what makes them unique.

“On stage we try to present a visual spectacle to our viewers, and we also try to convey a lot of the vampiric elements. We are artists who present music that leaves audiences wanting more,” he said. ENHYPEN’s story on The Cover later went on to become the cover of the September/October 2023 issue of NME Magazine.

In support of ‘Orange Blood’, the boyband have announced new dates of their ongoing ‘Fate’ world tour in Asia. ENHYPEN will be performing in Taipei, Singapore, Macau and the Philippines next January and February.

Earlier this month, the group also released the song ‘Keep Swimmin’ Through’, which will appear in the upcoming Baby Shark movie. ENHYPEN are also set to perform the song at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, as part of Nickelodeon and Pinkfong’s Baby Shark float.