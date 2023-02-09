Enter Shikari share new song ‘It Hurts’ about “reframing failure” as necessary to success

Enter Shikari have released ‘It Hurts’, the second single from their forthcoming album ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’.

The Hertfordshire band’s latest cut is described as bringing “a call to switch up our worldview and reassess the ways in which we judge ourselves”.

Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds said in a statement: “‘It Hurts’ came to me in a dream. Literally. Melody, chords, and fully-formulated chorus were all part of a dream that, thankfully, remained with me when I woke up. I was hiding under the duvet at 3am, singing it into my phone, much to the bewilderment of my girlfriend.

Advertisement

“Lyrically, ‘It Hurts’ is about perseverance, and the importance of reframing failure as a fruitful and, in fact, pivotal route to progress. Society teaches us we should avoid and criticise failure, when defeat and honest mistakes can actually present us with insights that light our way forward.

“In reality, we should be taught that simply to try makes us more than enough.”

‘It Hurts’ follows first album single ‘(Pls) Set Me On Fire’, which was released last month.

‘A Kiss For The Whole World’ arrives on April 21 via SO Recordings/Ambush Reality (pre-order here).

Reynolds spoke to NME last month about their seventh album and its lead single.

Advertisement

“It was this explosive thing,” Reynolds said of ‘(Pls) Set Me On Fire’. “That song encompasses the experience of the last few years. It’s the yearning for transcendency, creativity and being able to connect with people.

“There’s an intensity to it. It’s got full verses of shouting or pitched screaming. It’s one of the most anguish-filled songs we’ve done for a long time. It’s got that original Shikari essence to it, really.”

Elsewhere in the interview the band’s residencies in five UK cities were confirmed in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow and Wolverhampton.

Find any remaining tickets here and see Enter Shikari’s full tour dates below:

FEBRUARY

15 – HERE at Outernet, London, UK

16 – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

17 – KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

19 – SWX, Bristol, UK

20 – St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

MARCH

14 – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

15 – St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

16 – KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

17 – HERE at Outernet, London, UK

18 – SWX, Bristol, UK

APRIL

05 – Knust, Hamburg, DE

07 – Botanique, Brussels, BE

08 – Luxor, Koln, DE

13 – St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

14 – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

15 – KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

16 – SWX, Bristol, UK

17 – HERE at Outernet, London, UK

MAY

03 – Echoplex, Los Angeles, USA

05 – Bottom Lounge, Chicago, USA

10 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, USA