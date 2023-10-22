NewsMusic News

Entertainment world pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

The football legend “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning”

By Max Pilley
Bobby Charlton
Bobby Charlton (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The entertainment world has paid tribute to football legend Sir Bobby Charlton, following the news of his death yesterday (October 21), aged 86.

Charlton, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2020, “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning”, his family said in a statement. “We pass on our thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.”

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals, breaking both records at the time, and he was a key player in the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. He also spent 17 years playing for Manchester United, where he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

Stars from the entertainment world have begun to pay tribute to Charlton, with James’ Tim Booth tweeting: “Very sad to hear the great [Sir Bobby Charlton] has died. Played football the right way. A humble icon. Rest in Peace.”

See more tributes below:

Born in Ashington, Northumberland in 1937, he signed for Manchester United as a schoolboy, and was one of the survivors of the 1958 Munich air disaster that killed 23 people, including eight United players. He was married to Norma in 1961, and they had two daughters, Suzanne and Andrea.

Charlton’s death means that Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany is the only surviving member of the triumphant team. Sir Bobby’s older brother Jack, who also played in that game, died in July 2020.

Charlton was immortalised in the 1996 football anthem ‘Three Lions‘ by Baddiel & Skinner & The Lightning Seeds, in which Baddiel, referring to Charlton as Bobby, sings, “But I still see that tackle by Moore, and when Lineker scored/Bobby belting the ball, and Nobby dancing”.

