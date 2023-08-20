NewsMusic News

Entertainment world react after Lionesses lose World Cup final to Spain

Simply Red, Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, King Charles and Joan Armatrading were among those who hailed the Lionesses

By Damian Jones
Lionesses
England's players react after losing the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. CREDIT: Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Figures from the entertainment and music world have been sharing their reaction after England’s Lionesses lost the World Cup final to Spain.

The Euro 2022 champions were beaten 1-0 in Sydney after captain Olga Carmona scored the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Earps also saved a penalty to deny Jenni Hermoso a second goal but England couldn’t find an equaliser.

Reacting to the defeat Simply Red wrote: “Congratulations Spain. Best team on this day.”

Ahead of the game the band also said: “The England Women’s team represent the country I wanna be part of,” before taking a dig at the Tories and Rishi Sunak for not attending the final.

The Prime Minister meanwhile said the country was “incredibly proud” of the team.

He added: “You left absolutely nothing out there @Lionesses. It wasn’t to be, but you’ve already secured your legacy as game changers. We are all incredibly proud of you.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also praised the Lionesses.

He wrote: “Heartbreaking. So proud of the England team who inspired the whole country. This is just the beginning for the @Lionesses.”

King Charles praised the team and offered his commiserations.

He wrote: “While I know how sore today’s result must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the finals at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition.”

Gary Lineker said he was “gutted” that England lost to Spain.

He wrote: “Gutted for the @lionesses who gave their all, but congratulations to Spain on winning the World Cup. They were the better team and thoroughly deserved their victory.”

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading also hailed the Lionesses.

She wrote: “The Lionesses have taken British football further than any other team since 1966. So proud of them. Way to go ladies. Get ready for the next World Cup.”

Kate Nash also declared the team “my heroes” alongside a broken heart.

 

Elsewhere, comedian Johnny Vegas said the defeat was “heart wrenching”.

He added: “Please come home @Lionesses & remind yourselves over time of all that you’ve achieved. Today’s loss is a heart-wrenching, bitter chunk of ‘what might’ve been’ but ultimately, it’ll form a building block, a stepping stone towards a winning future shaped by your heroics.”

