Entertainment world react after Lionesses lose World Cup final to Spain

Figures from the entertainment and music world have been sharing their reaction after England’s Lionesses lost the World Cup final to Spain.

The Euro 2022 champions were beaten 1-0 in Sydney after captain Olga Carmona scored the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Earps also saved a penalty to deny Jenni Hermoso a second goal but England couldn’t find an equaliser.

Reacting to the defeat Simply Red wrote: “Congratulations Spain. Best team on this day.”

Ahead of the game the band also said: “The England Women’s team represent the country I wanna be part of,” before taking a dig at the Tories and Rishi Sunak for not attending the final.

Congratulations Spain. Best team on this day. #WorldCupFinal — Simply Red ❤️ (@SimplyRedHQ) August 20, 2023

The Prime Minister meanwhile said the country was “incredibly proud” of the team.

He added: “You left absolutely nothing out there @Lionesses. It wasn’t to be, but you’ve already secured your legacy as game changers. We are all incredibly proud of you.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also praised the Lionesses.

He wrote: “Heartbreaking. So proud of the England team who inspired the whole country. This is just the beginning for the @Lionesses.”

You left absolutely nothing out there @Lionesses. It wasn't to be, but you've already secured your legacy as game changers. We are all incredibly proud of you. 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/FHVe8oj6ig — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 20, 2023

Heartbreaking. So proud of the England team who inspired the whole country. This is just the beginning for the @Lionesses. https://t.co/jWqnf099R3 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 20, 2023

King Charles praised the team and offered his commiserations.

He wrote: “While I know how sore today’s result must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the finals at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition.”

A message from His Majesty The King to the @Lionesses following today’s #FIFAWWC Final. 🔗Read the message in full on our website: https://t.co/9uhze2PKB9 pic.twitter.com/PjyD8vh5wF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 20, 2023

Gary Lineker said he was “gutted” that England lost to Spain.

He wrote: “Gutted for the @lionesses who gave their all, but congratulations to Spain on winning the World Cup. They were the better team and thoroughly deserved their victory.”

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading also hailed the Lionesses.

She wrote: “The Lionesses have taken British football further than any other team since 1966. So proud of them. Way to go ladies. Get ready for the next World Cup.”

Kate Nash also declared the team “my heroes” alongside a broken heart.

Gutted for the @lionesses who gave their all, but congratulations to Spain on winning the World Cup. They were the better team and thoroughly deserved their victory. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 20, 2023

The Lionesses have taken British football further than any other team since 1966. So proud of them. Way to go ladies. Get ready for the next World Cup. pic.twitter.com/lsUzptEiXA — Joan Armatrading (@ArmatradingJoan) August 20, 2023

Elsewhere, comedian Johnny Vegas said the defeat was “heart wrenching”.

He added: “Please come home @Lionesses & remind yourselves over time of all that you’ve achieved. Today’s loss is a heart-wrenching, bitter chunk of ‘what might’ve been’ but ultimately, it’ll form a building block, a stepping stone towards a winning future shaped by your heroics.”