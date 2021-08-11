Epic: Hear Motörhead’s ‘Ace Of Spades’ played on church bells

A group of ingenious bellringers have delivered an unlikely cover of Motörhead‘s ‘Ace of Spades’ on some ancient church bells in the Netherlands.

The brilliant rendition comes courtesy of musician Frank Steijns, who performed it as part of the 2021 Torenfestival (Tower festival) in Weert, a city in south-eastern Netherlands.

It sees Steijns sitting before a carillon’s baton keyboard while reading sheet music as he delivers the unlikely performance to crowds gathered below.

While the bells do the majority of the musical heavy lifting in the performance, Steijns receive some impressive accompaniment from Jitse Zonneveld, who joined him in the city’s Sint Martinuskerk (Saint Martin’s Church) on his electric guitar.

Their performance has since won the approval of Motörhead, who wrote on Twitter: “Here’s one we really like. Enjoy!”

Responding to the clip, one user wrote: “That’s cool…Dutch heavy metal…literally.”

It was confirmed back in June that an authorised graphic novel about Motörhead is on the way.

Titled Motörhead: The Rise Of The Loudest Band In The World, the book will cover the 40-year career of the band and its frontman, the late Lemmy Kilmister.

Illustrated by animation studio Fantoons and written by David Calcano and Mark Irwin, the book is set for release September 7 via Simon & Schuster.

The graphic novel will chart the late frontman’s path in music, from his early days as a member of space rock band Hawkwind to the recording sessions that would produce now-iconic Motörhead albums such as ‘Overkill’, ‘Bomber’, and ‘Ace of Spades’.