Epik High announce dates for 2022 North America tour

Epik High have announced the dates for their upcoming North America tour in 2022.

The South Korean hip-hop trio had first revealed plans for a North American tour earlier this week on October 12, alongside a series of upcoming concerts in Seoul in December later this year.

The full list of dates for their ‘Epik High Is Here’ 2022 tour dropped yesterday (October 13), via Epik High frontman Tablo’s Twitter page. Tablo captioned the announcement asking fans, “Did u miss us?”

The tour is set to begin in March 2022 in the city of Seattle, with more dates set in different cities across US states such as California, Oregon, Illinois and Utah. The K-hip-hop trio will also perform in the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale next Friday (October 15) at 10am in each respective city’s local time here. See the full list of live dates below:

MARCH 2022

1 – Seattle, Showbox Sodo

2 – Portland, Roseland Theater

4 – Vancouver, Vogueland Theater

6 – Calgary, Macewan Hall

8 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

9 – Denver, Ogden Theater

11 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

12 – Chicago, Vic Theater

13 – Detroit, St. Andrews Hall

15 – Cleveland, House Of Blues

16 – Toronto, History

18 – Philadelphia, Theatre Of Living Arts

19 – Pittsburg, Mr. Smalls Theatre

21 – Boston, House Of Blues

22 – New York, Terminal 5

23 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore

24 – Raleigh, The Ritz

26 – Charlotte, The Fillmore

27 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

28 – Orlando, The Plaza Live

30 – Nashville, Marathon Music Works

APRIL 2022

1 – Dallas, The Studio at the Factory

2 – Houston, Warehouse Live

3 – Austin, Emo’s

6 – San Diego, Soma San Diego

8 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

9 – Las Vegas, House Of Blues

10 – Los Angeles, The Novo

12 – Oakland, Fox Theater

Epik High also announced earlier this week that they would be dropping a new single ‘Face ID’ on October 25, as part of the roadmap to ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part Two’, the long-awaited second half of the trio’s 10th studio album.

Back in June, the hip-hop trio released ‘Rain Song’, their highly anticipated collaboration with K-R&B singer Colde. As of writing, it is unclear whether ‘Rain Song’ will be featured on the tracklist of ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part Two’.