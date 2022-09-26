Epik High announce further tour dates in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan

Epik High have announced three more tour dates in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Announced as part of ‘Chapter 2’ of the Asian leg of their ‘Epik High Is Here’ tour, the trio will resume the tour on November 30 in Manila, before moving to Kuala Lumpur on December 2. Epik High will then visit Taipei on December 4. Ticketing and venue details for these dates are yet to be revealed.

In addition, two more dates are expected to be announced.

Advertisement

The duo most recently played five cities in Asia and Australia as part of the tour. The tour kicked off in Singapore in July, before the hip-hop duo proceeded to visit Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok and Jakarta. These dates come off the heels of a sold-out American tour, which also included a stop at Coachella.

🚨EPIK HIGH IS HERE: ASIA PACIFIC TOUR CHAPTER 2 BEGINS!!!Mark your calendar and we will see you in Manila, Kuala Lumpur & Taipei! More stops to be announced, stay tuned!!!#EpikHigh #에픽하이 #EpikHighIsHereTour Posted by EPIK HIGH on Saturday, September 24, 2022

The group will also be revisiting the Philippines in October as part of the inaugural Hallyuween event. They join a line-up that includes CL, PENTAGON and BGYO.

Epik High’s most recent album was February’s ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’. Marking their 10th full-length effort, NME’s Rhian Daly praised the record in a five-star review as “an album that should be remembered for a long time to come”, as “a beautifully encouraging portrait of the very essence of life.”

The currently announced dates for Epik High’s Asia Pacific tour are:

November 30 – Manila, Philippines

December 2 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

December 4 – Taipei, Taiwan