Epik High announce Asia dates for 2023 ‘All Time High’ tour

K-hip-hop trio Epik High have announced new Asian dates and cities for their 2023 ‘All Time High’ tour.

Today (July 26), Epik High member Tablo took to social media to announce their three new Asia dates for their ongoing 2023 ‘All Time High’ tour.

In September 2023, the K-hip-hop trio will perform shows in the Asian cities of Taipei, Macau and Singapore. Ticketing details for the concerts have yet to be announced, but are expected out soon via Epikhigh.com.

The dates and venues for Epik High’s Asia 2023 ‘All Time High’ tour are:

September 2023

16 – Taipei, Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei

17 – Macau, China, Broadway Theatre Broadway Macau

23 – Singapore, Singapore, Pasir Panjang Power Station

EPIK HIGH <ALL TIME HIGH TOUR> is going to Taipei, Macau, and Singapore 🚀 Look out for ticketing details coming soon📢 TAIPEI: Sep 16, 2023

MACAU: Sep 17, 2023

The announcement of Epik High’s new ‘All Time High’ tour dates in Asia comes shortly after the trio wrapped up the UK, Europe and North America legs of the same tour.

In February, Epik High dropped a music video for ‘Catch’ and ‘On My Way’, cuts from their latest EP ‘Strawberry’. ‘Catch’ features vocals from MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, while ‘On My Way’ was a collaboration with Jackson Wang, though neither appear in the clip.

In an interview with Billboard, Tablo had previously spoke about how the group had decided “internally” that 2022’s ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ would be their last full-length album.

However, he later revealed that the hip-hop trio were moved to make new music after spending a week in Los Angeles to prepare for Coachella and working with other musicians in their downtime