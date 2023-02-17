Epik High capture tour life in new music video for ‘Catch’ and ‘On My Way’

Epik High have given fans a glimpse into life on tour in the new music video for ‘Catch’ and ‘On My Way’.

The music video features audio from the bridge from ‘Catch’ as well as Tablo and Mithra Jin’s verses from ‘On My Way’, accompanied by behind-the-scenes footage of Epik High travelling to different countries and rehearsing in concert venues for their ‘All Time High’ tour. Next up on Epik High’s tour is a slot at MIK Festival in Paris tomorrow (February 18), before they kick off the North American leg in California on February 26.

‘Catch’ and ‘On My Way’ are B-sides from Epik High’s newest mini-album, ‘Strawberry’. ‘Catch’ features vocals from MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, while ‘On My Way’ was a collaboration with Jackson Wang. Both idols do not appear in the music video.

‘Strawberry’ dropped earlier this month, a little under a year after the release of 12-track studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ in February 2022, which included title track ‘Gray So Gray’ with soloist Younha as well as 2021 releases ‘Face ID’ and ‘Rain Song’.

In an interview with Billboard, frontman Tablo had previously revealed that the group had decided “internally” that 2022’s ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ would be their last full-length album. The hip-hop trio was later moved to make new music after spending a week in Los Angeles to prepare for Coachella and working with other musicians in their downtime.

The songs they produced during their stay in Los Angeles eventually made it to ‘Strawberry’. Tablo, however, notes that their latest mini-album – which is five songs long – means the group haven’t technically gone back on their word to never release another album.