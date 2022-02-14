Epik High reunite with Younha on new single ‘Gray So Gray’

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High have unveiled a nostalgic music video for their new single ‘Gray So Gray’ featuring soloist Younha.

Today (February 14), the trio – which comprises Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz – returned with their long-awaited record ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part One’. The album dropped alongside a music video for lead single ‘Gray So Gray’, which features singer Younha, who had previously worked with the trio on their 2014 song ‘Umbrella’.

Filmed in the style of a home video, the new visual follows a young woman as she experiences moments of happiness in her life. However, towards the end of the clip, she is seen curled up on a couch, still dissatisfied and unhappy.

“I wanted so badly to be good but… / It’s because I’ve been hurt too many times / It’s because I’ve been lied to too many times / I don’t want to be like this either / I want to smile,” Younha sings on the laidback, yet emotional track.

‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ includes a total of 12 tracks, including the group’s 2021 singles ‘Face ID’ and ‘Rain Song’. A day before the album’s arrival, trio also dropped an art music video for the song ‘Super Rare’, which features South Korean rappers Wonstein and pH-1.

Back in January, Coachella announced that the K-hip-hop group would be part of the festival’s comeback lineup. Epik High are set to perform at Coachella 2022’s two Friday dates, both of which will also mark the final dates in Epik High’s previously announced North American tour.

“Coachella added to Epik High’s North America Tour? Dream came true,” said the trio in a statement. “The last two years were tough for everyone, so we’re gonna go 1,000% to make the crowd forget the world and enjoy themselves.