Ticketing details for Epik High’s Singapore concert announced

Ticketing details for Epik High’s July 2022 concert in Singapore have been announced.

Tickets to the Singapore stop of the Epik High Is Here tour will go on sale on Wednesday (May 25) at 10am local time via Epik High’s official website and SISTIC.

VIP passes will cost S$248 apiece, while CAT 1 and CAT 2 tickets go for S$168 and S$138 respectively. Each VIP pass comes with a Meet & Greet opportunity, a group photo with the band and an event poster.

The Singapore concert will take place on Saturday, July 9 at the Sands Grand Ballroom in Marina Bay Sands. It will be the South Korean hip-hop group’s second performance in Singapore, following their September 2019 debut in the city-state.

Epik High’s Singapore concert will kick off an upcoming Asia Pacific tour for the group, which will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok and Jakarta. Epik High have just concluded a sold-out tour of North America – which included a set at Coachella.

In February, Epik High released their 10th album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’, which NME pronounced “a beautifully encouraging portrait of the very essence of life” in a five-star review.

Epik High’s Tablo told NME in an interview that the album features some of his rawest lyricism. “I’ve always been personal about problems, but I’ve always kind of hidden behind metaphors and poetic expressions,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this explicit in what I’m feeling or what I’m thinking or whatever I went through.”