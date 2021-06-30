Epik High release sombre music video for ‘Rain Song’, featuring Colde

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High have released ‘Rain Song’, their highly anticipated collaboration with K-R&B singer Colde.

The accompanying music video intercuts various shots of a rainy night in Seoul with silhouettes of the group and Colde performing the song in rooms with colourful, projected images of yellow, blue and pink swirls. “When it rains, oh when it rains / And sad music plays / Like an old song / I think of you, I think of you,” Colde sings on the chorus.

‘Rain Song’ was first announced on June 22 by Epik High frontman Tablo, who described the song as the group’s “the first official single release of our careers” in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Epik High released ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part 1’, the first half of their 10th studio album. The project featured collaborations with South Korean R&B and hip-hop acts, including CL and Zico on the hit song ‘Rosario’, Heize on ‘Based On The True Story’ and B.I on ‘Acceptance Speech’.

Notably, ‘Roasio’ was included on NME‘s list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2021 so far. In her write-up, NME‘s Mariel Abanes called it a track that “emit[s] so much power”, and noted that “from the very beginning, [its] sultry instrumentals and intoxicating opening draw listeners in”.

A release date for the second part of ‘Epik High Is Here’ has yet to be unveiled, although it is expected to be released sometime this year. It is also is unclear whether ‘Rain Song’ will be featured on the tracklist.