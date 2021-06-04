Epik High’s Tablo shares his impression of the McDonald’s BTS Meal

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High has shared his first impression of the recently released McDonald’s BTS meal.

Earlier today (June 4), the Korean-Canadian rapper shared a hilarious clip of himself trying the meal for the first time, saying on Twitter that it was his “first and only meal of the day”. The McDonald’s BTS meal was launched late last month in countries such as the US, Canada, South Korea and more.

it was my first and only meal of the day… pic.twitter.com/vySdeWNGlg — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) June 4, 2021

Advertisement

“So I got the BTS meal. I’m trying it for the first time,” he said, as fellow Epik High member DJ Tukutz passed him the meal. “What’s different about it?” he asked, to which Tukutz replied: “There’s BTS’ logos and stuff and… there’s no burger.”

Tablo instantly froze, shocked that the BTS meal – which comprises a Coke, medium fries, 10 Chicken McNuggets and two new sauces – did not include a burger. “Wait, the BTS meal… has no burger?” He asked in disbelief, turning to stare into the camera in shock.

Tablo later tweeted that he enjoyed the nuggets and limited-edition sauces. In a string of responses to fans, Tablo also shared that his favourite is the sweet chilli sauce. He also recommended enjoying the meal with some mint chocolate chip ice-cream.

sweet chili all the way for me

and after that some mint chocolate chip ice cream https://t.co/I2yzfLBlJw — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) June 4, 2021

A fan later explained that the exclusion of a burger from the meal could be an intentional choice to accommodate to those who cannot consume beef or pork. “Dude that’s awesome,” Tablo replied, before declaring it as his new “favourite meal”.

dude that’s awesome

it’s now my favorite meal sweet chili all the way https://t.co/gg3u04bQkB — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) June 4, 2021

Advertisement

BTS also recently dropped released ‘Butter’, their second-ever English single following the smash hit ‘Dynamite’, on May 21. Their new song soon became the boyband’s fourth number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The boyband also recently became the K-pop act with the most Top 10 hits in the UK. ‘Butter’, which made its debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at number three, is the group’s third Top 10 song on the chart, breaking the two-song record held by PSY since 2013.