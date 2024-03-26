Epik High’s Tablo announces new single ‘1000 Years’, featuring J.Sheon

Epik High member Tablo has announced his brand-new solo single ‘1000 Years’, featuring Taiwanese musician J.Sheon.

Earlier today (March 26), Epik High’s Tablo released a teaser for the upcoming music video for ‘1000 Years’, a collaboration with J.Sheon. The clip features a soothing piano melody and follows several characters as they try to chase down others.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), the Korean-American rapper also revealed that ‘1000 Years’ will be performed in English and Mandarin and shared that the song will “speak to anyone who has experienced heartbreak”. ‘1000 Years’ will be released this Friday (March 29) at 11am KST/10pm EST.

The song is in English & Mandarin. But it will speak to anyone who has experienced heartbreak. 🔔3/29 10:00AM CST (11AM KST / 10PM EST) https://t.co/JX0U02KJNV — tablo (@blobyblo) March 26, 2024

The song comes over a year after Tablo confirmed to Rolling Stone that he was working on his second solo album. At the time, the Epik High member also revealed that he was set to collaborate with BTS leader RM for a song on the record.

Tablo’s debut solo album ‘Fever’s End’ was released in two parts in October and November 2011. The record had featured collaborations with Big Bang‘s Taeyang, Naul of Brown Eyed Soul and more.

Last year, Epik High released two singles: ‘Catch’ with MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa from the mini-album ‘Strawberry’ and ‘Screen Time’ with SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi. The hip-hop trio’s last album was ‘Epik High Is Here’, released in two parts in January 2021 and February 2022.

