Epik High’s Tablo says Big Bang’s Taeyang is his “favourite” person to work with

Epik High‘s Tablo has revealed that Big Bang’s Taeyang is his “favourite” person to work with, while hinting at more to come with the K-pop idol.

The Korean-American rapper had hosted an “ask me anything” (AMA) session on Twitter yesterday (April 21), where he responded to various questions from fans. “I know you collaborated [with] a lot of artists, but do you have a [favourite]?” asked one fan, to which Tablo responded with Big Bang’s Taeyang, whom he has worked with on several times before.

taeyang — tablo (@blobyblo) April 20, 2022

The duo first teamed up on Tablo’s 2011 album ‘Fever’s End Pt. 2’ on the track ‘Tomorrow’, while both artists were still under YG Entertainment. Thereafter, they joined forces again on the English version of Taeyang’s hit 2014 song ‘Eyes Nose Lips’.

When asked about the chances of collaborating with Taeyang on a future project again, Tablo briefly responded by saying they were “fairly high”, prompting fans to speculate that a new song from both musicians is in the works.

fairly high — tablo (@blobyblo) April 20, 2022

Elsewhere during the AMA session, another fan also asked Tablo if there was an artist he has yet to collaborate with but really wants to, which he briefly answered by naming American singer-rapper Lil Nas X.

Both artists have notably performed at Coachella 2022, with Tablo joined by the rest of Epik High. The Korean hip-hop trio are to return to Coachella for another performance on April 22.

lil nas x — tablo (@blobyblo) April 20, 2022

In February, Epik High returned with their long-awaited record ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part One’. The album dropped alongside a music video for lead single ‘Gray So Gray’, which features singer Younha, who had previously worked with the trio on their 2014 song ‘Umbrella’.

Meanwhile, Big Bang recently released their first music in four years with a single titled ‘Still Life’, with their last being their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’. Notably, it’s also the group’s first release as a quartet, following the departure of ex-member Seungri.