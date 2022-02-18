Epik High’s Tablo to tell his side of the Stanford controversy in new podcast series

Epik High‘s Tablo is set to open up about his 2010 Stanford controversy in an upcoming podcast series from Vice and iHeartRadio.

Yesterday (February 17), Vice and iHeartRadio announced the forthcoming 10 episode podcast series Authentic: The Story Of Tablo, which will delve into the story of the Epik High leader, the Standford controversy and the aftermath, per Deadline. The new series is scheduled to launch later this month on February 24.

In 2010, Tablo became frontpage news in South Korea after the validity academic background was questioned by online users on various fan sites and forums. The controversy quickly spiraled as more began to doubt other aspects of the musician’s life despite contrary evidence, leading to death threats and a media circus surround him and his family.

Advertisement

Through an exclusive interview with Tablo, the new podcast will explore the roles the media had played in the allegations made against the rapper at the time, as well as the subsequent investigation into Tablo.

Following the announcement of the podcast, Tablo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the series. “I lost someone I love while surviving this story. I’m hoping I can save someone you love by telling it,” the rapper wrote.

Authentic: The Story of Tablo

A 10-episode podcast series from @VICE & @iHeartRadio launching Feb. 24th I lost someone I love while surviving this story. I’m hoping I can save someone you love by telling it.https://t.co/AD4fl4mato — tablo (@blobyblo) February 17, 2022

Tablo later said in a separate tweet, responding to a fan’s comments, that “pain creates nothing but darkness if it stays inside me”, adding that he’s like it use his emotnions to do more. “The fact that I am afraid to tell my own story is reason enough to fight that fear with all I’ve got,” he added.

Pain creates nothing but darkness if it stays inside me. I’d now like to use it to save someone. The fact that I am afraid to tell my own story is reason enough to fight that fear with all I’ve got. https://t.co/zeDKbXYhbD — tablo (@blobyblo) February 17, 2022

Despite the podcast’s sensitive nature, Tablo assured that this won’t signal the end of Epik High. “This isn’t inferring an end to Epik High. That will NEVER happen,” he clarified. “Chapter 2 is a life fiercely immune to intimidation and shaming.”

This isn’t inferring an end to Epik High. That will NEVER happen. Chapter 2 is a life fiercely immune to intimidation and shaming. 😎 — tablo (@blobyblo) February 17, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Epik High returned with their long-awaited record ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part One’. The album dropped alongside a music video for lead single ‘Gray So Gray’, which features singer Younha, who had previously worked with the trio on their 2014 song ‘Umbrella’.

Back in January, Coachella announced that the K-hip-hop group would be part of the festival’s comeback lineup. Epik High are set to perform at Coachella 2022’s two Friday dates, both of which will also mark the final dates in Epik High’s previously announced North American tour.

“Coachella added to Epik High’s North America Tour? Dream came true,” said the trio in a statement. “The last two years were tough for everyone, so we’re gonna go 1,000% to make the crowd forget the world and enjoy themselves.