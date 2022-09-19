Eraserheads announce reunion concert this December

Filipino alt-rock icons Eraserheads are reuniting for a December show.

Announced by legendary frontman Ely Buendia on Twitter, the Eraserheads reunion concert, dubbed ‘Huling El Bimbo’, will be held on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds at Parañaque City.

On the concert’s official Instagram account, the announcement is captioned by a line from their 1993 hit ‘Ligaya’, from their debut ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!’: “Ilang awit pa ba ang aawitin, o giliw ko?” (”How many more songs will be sung, my love?”)

Ticketing details, as well as further details of the reunion, are yet to be released. More details are expected to be found soon on their official site here. It is currently unclear if the reunion show means that the band are also planning to record and release new music together.

Last year, Buendia teased the possibility of the band reuniting during a Q&A session, saying that a reunion was possible if then-vice president Leni Robredo ran for the Philippines’ national elections. After Robredo’s bid for president was announced, the frontman backtracked, stating that it was a “half serious joke” that was turned into “a big deal”.

Reunion rumours reignited yesterday, when all four members posted cryptic images of inverted “E,” similar to the band’s logo.

Eraserheads are considered one of the Philippines’ most influential bands, responsible for revitalising alternative rock across the nation. The band – consisting of Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro – first formed in 1989, and proceeded to produce six albums, with hits including ‘Pare Ko’, ‘Toyang’, and ‘With a Smile’.

Notably, their third album ‘Cutterpillow’ went 11x platinum with over 400,000 units sold, making it the third biggest-selling record in OPM history. The band initially disbanded in 2002. The band’s four members proceeded to join different groups following their break up, including Buedia’s Apartel, and Zabala’s Moonstar88.

Eraserheads initially reunited for a single reunion in 2008, before medical emergencies stopped the performance midway. The band reprised the performance in 2009. Sporadic performances followed, with world tours between 2012 and 2014.