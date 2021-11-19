Eraserheads musical ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ to return as live concert

Eraserheads musical Ang Huling El Bimbo is set to return to the live stage as a concert titled Ang Muling El Bimbo: AHEB Homecoming Concert.

Happening on December 10, 8pm at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, the upcoming production by Full House Theater Company will bring back cast members from the hit musical, which carries a soundtrack entirely made of past Eraserhead hits.

Cast members reuniting for the showcase include Reb Atadero, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Tanya Manalang, and OJ Mariano, among others.

Ang Muling El Bimbo will be accompanied by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and directed by Jamie Wilson.

Balikan natin ang dating mundo!Catch our first live concert at the NPAT after a long hiatus, based on the hit original… Posted by Full House Theater Company on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Tickets to the live performance are now for sale at PHP7,451 for SVIP, PHP6,387 for VIP, PHP4,790 for Gold, PHP3,194 for Silver and PHP1,065 for Bronze.

Inquiries and reservations will be accepted by reaching out to representatives of Full House via telephone, with their contact numbers listed in the Facebook post above.

The musical will also be streamed via KTX.ph on December 12 at 8pm for P488.

Ang Huling El Bimbo – a musical that features hits of the iconic Filipino rock band Eraserheads – premiered on the theater stage in 2018. It had another run featuring a new cast the following year. A filmed version of the production was then made available for streaming in November 2020.

In September, Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia tweeted that a band reunion is possible – given that current Vice President Leni Robredo runs for president in the upcoming national elections.

Later on, he stated that the tweet was a “half serious joke” when her presidential bid was announced. Two months later, Buendia proceeded to visit the politician, gifting her a vinyl copy of their debut album ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!’.