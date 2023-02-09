Eraserheads announce North America tour this May

Filipino rock icons Eraserheads have announced a nine-show North America tour kicking off this May.

Following the band’s long-awaited reunion in December, the band have taken to social media to announce the upcoming North America tour, which will see them perform in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, New York, Vancouver, Toronto and more.

Advertisement

Ticketing and venue details have yet to be announced, with the band teasing the possible addition of more shows.

The North America tour announcement comes over a month after Eraserheads staged their grand return at the SMDC Festival Grounds at Parañaque City on December 22.

The show, which drew in more than 75,000 fans, saw Ely Buendia, lead guitarist Marcus Adoro, bassist Buddy Zabala and drummer Raymund Marasigan reunite for their third and (according to promoters) very last show in the Philippines.

The reunion concert garnered a five-star review from NME’s Khyne Palumar who wrote: “In the end, it’s not about the flashy showmanship or the dazzling pyrotechnics. It’s about how much the Eraserheads’ music mattered to fans who moshed, danced, and feverishly howled their lyrics back at the band, lapping up every second they had with the quartet.”

The dates for Eraserheads’ Huling El Bimbo 2023 World Tour are:

May:

19 – Las Vegas, United States

20 – Los Angeles, United States

25 – San Fransisco, United States

26 – San Fransisco, United States

June:

03 – Vancouver, Canada

09 – Winnipeg, Canada

10 – Edmonton, Canada

16 – Toronto, Canada

17 – New York, United States