Eraserheads are releasing their sophomore album ‘Circus’ on vinyl

Eraserheads have announced that their sophomore album ‘Circus’ will soon be available on vinyl.

The record – which was first released in 1994 – will have pre-orders ready to go “soon”, though concrete details have yet to be announced. The vinyl release will be facilitated by Offshore Music and Sony Music.

Advertisement

The vinyl release comes months after the band reunited for their “final” concert in the Philippines. The reunion saw 75,000 fans flock to Parañaque City’s SMDC Festival Grounds on December 22 for the ‘Huling El Bimbo’ concert.

Writer Khyne Palumar said in a five-star review of the gig for NME: “In the end, it’s not about the flashy showmanship or the dazzling pyrotechnics. It’s about how much the Eraserheads’ music mattered to fans who moshed, danced, and feverishly howled their lyrics back at the band, lapping up every second they had with the quartet.”

Following their successful reunion, the band announced a tour of North America, which will see them perform in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, New York, Vancouver, Toronto and more in May.

Eraserheads have also since re-released their ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!: The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition’, ‘Circus (25th Anniversary Remastered)’, ‘Cutterpillow’, ‘Fruitcake’, and ‘Sticker Happy’ albums in 360-degree spatial sound on streaming platforms.