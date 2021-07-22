Eraserheads singles ‘Sabado’ and ‘1995’ to be rleased on vinyl for the first time

Filipino rock band Eraserheads will issue their 2014 singles ‘Sabado’ and ‘1995’ in a new vinyl release.

This marks the first time both songs have been released on vinyl. Pre-orders will open at an as-yet-undisclosed date.

‘Sabado’ and ‘1995’ are also known as “The Esquire Recordings”. Both compositions were initially released in 2014, when the four-piece band were featured in a special travel issue by Esquire Philippines. The songs were the band’s first new material in over a decade, following their initial break-up in 2002.

Ex-Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia is overseeing the 12-inch vinyl release via Offshore Music, which he co-founded in 2016. The ‘Sabado/1995’ EP will also feature new remixes by Filipino producers DMAPS – aka Diego Mapa of indie rock band Pedicab – and Jess Connelly collaborator Lustbass.

The two singles also received the music video treatment, both directed by filmmaker Erik Matti. Watch the two clips below.

Buendia has reissued past Eraserheads albums on vinyl under Offshore Music. In 2019, the label released a limited vinyl edition of their breakthrough 1993 album ‘Ultramagneticpop!’. In a 2020 interview with NME, Buendia mentioned a “mid-2021” vinyl reissue of their 1994 follow-up, ‘Circus’, which has yet to be released.

In May, comments Buendia made on a podcast about how the Eraserheads “were never close” when they were active rustled fans and made headlines, prompting the former frontman to defend himself on social media.

“Never talked shit about anyone during Jim and Saab’s podcast, I can even say I was gracious,” he said. “But websites need clickbait, and unfortunately people don’t read…”

Eraserheads drummer Raimond Marasigan later responded to Buendia’s comments, affirming his description of the Eheads dynamic.

“We would meet and play and jam,” Marasigan said, “and you don’t need to talk when you’re jamming. Meron namang connection din ‘yon [there’s still a connection].”