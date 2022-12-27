Eraserheads tease world tour, re-release albums in spatial sound

Filipino rock icons Eraserheads have teased plans for a world tour following their successful Huling El Bimbo reunion concert.

Frontman Ely Buendia posted a graphic on his Instagram page on December 25 that features the announcement “World Tour 2023 coming soon”, with no further details provided in the post. A world tour was previously hinted at by Raymund Marasigan, who did not discount the possibility of dates elsewhere in the Philippines – namely Visayas and Mindanao – and the USA, Singapore, and Europe, though no details about Eraserheads’ stops for their world tour have been released as of the time of writing.

The group have also re-released their ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!: The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition’, ‘Circus (25th Anniversary Remastered)’, ‘Cutterpillow’, ‘Fruitcake’, and ‘Sticker Happy’ albums in 360-degree spatial sound on streaming platforms.

The re-releases follow SB19 and NOBITA’s covers of Eraserheads’ ‘Christmas Party’ and ‘Magasin’ in celebration of their reunion concert. The covers saw both acts putting their own spins on the track, with SB19 incorporating elements of dance-pop, R&B/hip-hop, and modern funk in the festive ‘Christmas Party’ and NOBITA infusing jazz-pop into their take on ‘Magasin’.

Eraserheads’ successful Huling El Bimbo reunion concert took place on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds at Parañaque City and saw Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raymund Marasigan and Marcus Adoro together onstage again after disbanding in 2002.

Regarded as one of the most influential bands in the Philippines and icons of the alternative rock revival across the nation, Eraserheads have released six studio albums and an array of hits including ‘Pare Ko’, ‘Toyang’, and ‘With a Smile’ since first forming in 1989. Notably, their third album ‘Cutterpillow’ went 11x platinum with over 400,000 units sold, making it the third biggest-selling record in OPM history.