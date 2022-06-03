Eric Chou announces two concerts in Singapore for September

Eric Chou will be performing in Singapore in September.

The Taiwanese singer will be performing on September 10 and 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, per Singaporean concert promoter UnUsUal Entertainment. Tickets go on sale from 10am, June 10.

Ticket prices range from SGD$128 to $338. More details can be found here. VIP ticket holders will be entitled to have a meet and greet session with Chou a month before the event.

Chou most recently played Singapore in 2019. The upcoming September concert will be part of the singer’s upcoming Odyssey Journey World Tour, which will also include three Taiwanese dates from October 21 till October 23 at the renowned Taipei Arena. More tour dates are expected to be announced.

Today, (June 3) Chou also dropped a new track, ‘Say Too Much’, which serves as the theme song for the aforementioned tour. The single features Chou experimenting with hip-hop and electronic production. The track follows the single ‘Fourteen Days’, which was released two weeks ago.

In 2020, Chou released a remix of his single ‘Forever Beautiful’, which enlisted an ensemble cast of features including NYK, Ben&Ben, Benjamin Kheng and Sezairi. That January, the singer also put out ‘When We Were Young’, which was Chou’s fifth record.

In related news, fellow Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu also recently shared plans for a Singapore performance in August. The two singers join other Taiwanese artists slated to play Singapore, including rock band 831 on June 25 and Weibird Wei on July 22 and 23.