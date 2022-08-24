Eric Nam announces ‘There And Back Again’ Asia tour stopping in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and more

Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam has announced Asia dates of his ‘There And Back Again’ world tour – find the full list of dates and venues below.

Today (August 24) Nam announced concerts in five cities across Asia on his tour, which be his first visit to the region since 2020. So far, the tour will take place in November and stop in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea. The poster for the tour hints that one more date has yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time this September 8 via the singer’s website.

Advertisement

Nam’s tour comes in support of his sophomore album of the same title, which was released earlier this year on January 7 alongside a music video for the album cut ‘Lost On Me’. The seven-track record was Nam’s first as an independent artist and also featured his 2021 singles ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ and ‘Any Other Way’.

The singer is about to conclude his 51-date headline ‘There And Back Again’ North American tour with performances in Honolulu, Hawaii this September 1 and 2. Nam will then head to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK to continue his tour.

It was recently reported that Nam will make his acting debut in the psychological thriller movie Transplant. Nam pushed his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand from July to September due to the movie, which has not yet been given a release date.

Transplant will also star actors Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), Michelle Okkyung Lee (Strangers’ Reunion), April Grace (Whiplash) and Adam Arkin (A Serious Man), and has reportedly finished production.

Eric Nam’s ‘There And Back Again’ Asia tour dates 2022 so far are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 10 – Samsung Hall, Manila, the Philippines

Saturday 12 – River Festival, Kanchanaburi, Thailand

Monday 14 – Gateway Theatre, Singapore

Wednesday 16 – Legacy Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

Sunday 20 – Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul, Korea