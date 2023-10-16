Eric Nam announces new dates for 2023 and 2024 ‘House on a Hill’ world tour

American-Korean singer Eric Nam has added new Asia dates for his massive ‘House on a Hill’ world tour across 2023 and 2024.

Today (October 16), Eric Nam added six Asia dates to his ‘House on a Hill’ world tour. In February 2024, the singer will perform shows in Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and more.

In addition, the musician also noted that he is working on shows in The Philippines and Indonesia. He also teased that the dates for the Indian leg of this world tour are “coming sooner than you think”.

Eric Nam kicked off his ‘House on a Hill’ world tour with a 39-date trek across the US and Canada in September, and is currently ongoing until the middle of November. It features concerts in over 20 states, as well as four shows in Canada.

The Latin American leg of the ‘House on a Hill’ world tour will take place in the latter half of November. Eric Nam will perform shows in five countries, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico and more.

From late-February to March 2024, the singer will play the European leg of this upcoming tour. It will notably include four shows in Germany, three in the United Kingdom and two in the Netherlands, alongside concerts in Norway, Italy, France and more.

The Australian and New Zealand leg will follow soon after, in end-March and early April. Eric Nam has also teased tour legs in Korea, Southeast Asia and India for 2024 to be announced soon.

Tickets to Eric Nam’s ‘House on a Hill’ world tour for 2023 and 2024 go on sale this Friday (June 30) at 10am local time, with many US and UK dates available via Ticketmaster US and Ticketmaster UK. For more ticketing information, head to the official Eric Nam website.

The dates for Eric Nam’s ‘House on a Hill’ world tour in 2023 and 2024 are:

SEPTEMBER 2023

16: Dallas, Texas, House of Blues (COMPLETED)

17: Austin, Texas, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (COMPLETED)

19: Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center (COMPLETED)

21: Orlando, Florida, House of Blues (COMPLETED)

23: Tampa, Florida, The Rtiz Ybor (COMPLETED)

24: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution (COMPLETED)

26: Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy (COMPLETED)

27: Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works (COMPLETED)

29: Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore (COMPLETED)

30: Raleigh, North Carolina, The Rtiz (COMPLETED)



OCTOBER 2023

01: Norfolk, Virginia, The Norva (COMPLETED)

03: Baltimore, Maryland, Ram’s Head Live (COMPLETED)

04: Washington, DC, Echostage (COMPLETED)

06: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Roxian Theatre (COMPLETED)

07: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore (COMPLETED)

10: New Haven, Connecticut, College Street Music Hall (COMPLETED)

11: New York, New York, Rooftop at Pier 17 (COMPLETED)

13: Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner (COMPLETED)

14: Montreal, Quebec, Mtelus (COMPLETED)

16: Toronto, Ontario, Rebel

18: Detroit, Michigan, The Fillmore

19: Columbus, Ohio, Kemba Live

21: Chicago, Illinois, Riviera Theatre

22: St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

24: Kansas City, Missouri, The Midland Theatre

25: Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

27: Denver, Colorado, The Ogden

28: Salt Lake City, Utah, Union Event Center

30: Calgary, Alberta, Macewan Hall

NOVEMBER 2023

01: Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum

03: Seattle, Washington, Showbox Sodo

04: Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater

06: Oakland, California, Fox Theater

07: Wheatland, California, Hark Rock Live

10: Las Vegas, Nevada, Brooklyn Bowl

11: Los Angeles, California, Shine Expo Hall

13: Anaheim, California, House of Blues

14: San Diego, California, SOMA

15: Phoenix, Arizona, Van Buren

20: São Paulo, Brazil, Cine Joia

22: Buenos Aires, Argentina, Niceto Club

23: Santiago, Chile, Teatro Cariola

25: Lima, Peru, Scencia

28: Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Puebla



FEBRUARY 2024

16: Bangkok, Thailand, Siam Pic Ganesha (NEW)

18: Singapore, Singapore, Mediacorp Theatre (NEW)

20: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp Kuala Lumpur (NEW)

22: Taipei, Taiwan, Legacy Taipei (NEW)

24: Seoul, South Korea, Myungwha Live (NEW)

26: Tokyo, Japan, Liquidroom (NEW)

29: Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene



MARCH 2024

02: Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

03: Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

05: Frankfurt, Germany, Zoom

06: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

08: Munich, Germany, Tonhalle

09: Prague, Czech Republic, Sasazu

11: Milan, Italy, Fabrique

12: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622

13: Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

15: Paris, France, Bataclan

18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium

19: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

20: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

22: Glasgow, United Kingdom, O2 Academy

24: Dublin, Ireland, Olympia

25: Manchester, United Kingdom, Academy

26: London, United Kingdom, Eventim Apollo

30: Melbourne, Australia, Palais Theatre

APRIL 2024

02: Sydney, Australia, Roundhouse

03: Brisbane, Australia, Fortitude Music Hall

05: Auckland, New Zealand, Auckland Town Hall



TBA IN 2024

India leg



🚨BIG NEWS!🚨 my new single “House on a Hill” is out TODAY and we’re GOING ON TOUR in over 66 cities and more TBA.

⠀

Tickets go ON SALE THIS Friday at 10am at your city’s local time at https://t.co/RpNggV2ytf

⠀

The most ambitious album of my life deserves an incredible tour… pic.twitter.com/UFQLn3MXpy — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) June 27, 2023

I’m bringing the #HouseonaHillTour to Asia! Stay tuned for pre-sale and on-sale information on my socials.

‌

To my fans in The Philippines and Indonesia, don’t worry, we are working hard to make these shows happen!

‌

Who is coming?? pic.twitter.com/vISVSe14Rs — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) October 16, 2023

In follow-up tweets, Eric Nam also announced that he will be joined by special guests on a number of dates on his upcoming ‘House on a Hill’ world tour. In North America, he will be hoined by either Alexander Stewart and Jamie Miller.

Meanwhile, in Europe and the UK, the singer will have either Alex Porat or GRACEY as a special guest. The Australia leg of Eric Nam’s tour will see a special appearance by Keenan Te.