Eric Nam says he has “new music” coming in October

Korean-American singer Eric Nam says he will be releasing new music next month.

On September 19, following his debut performance at the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta, the K-pop idol took to Instagram to show love to fans who showed up to support him. “First show in 18 months – thank you to my fans for showing up big,” he wrote.

The singer then teased that he’s gearing up to release his follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Other Side’ soon. “New music comes in October. Get ready. I love you,” he wrote. Additional information on Nam’s upcoming release is expected in the coming weeks.

Last month, the singer teamed up with singer-songwriter vaultboy for the remix of the latter’s viral TikTok song ‘Everything Sucks’. The new rendition stayed largely faithful to the original song, with Nam taking over vocal duties on the second verse.

Earlier this year, Nam also worked with Indian artists Armaan Malik and KSHMR to produce ‘Echo’. In a later interview with Teen Vogue, the singer revealed that collaborative track had been in the works since 2020.

“For us to kind of come together and put something out in collaboration, in unity, is something that I think is optimistic, and [something] that hopefully, the world will really like,” Nam added.

Aside from his musical endeavors, Nam and a number of other K-pop artists spoke in support of the #StopAsianHate movement earlier this year, following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on March 16 where eight people were killed.

Other K-pop celebrities who had taken to social media to stand in solidarity with Asian Americans include former 2NE1 member CL, Tablo of hip-hop trio Epik High, boyband P1Harmony and more.