Erykah Badu “shocks thee sh*t” out of Megan Thee Stallion by twerking during her set at Swiss festival

Megan Thee Stallion has shared footage of neo-soul pioneer (and fellow Texan) Erykah Badu twerking onstage during Meg’s set at Switzerland’s Gurtenfestival.

Both artists performed at the festival, and Badu was brought on stage during Megan’s set. She ended up twerking in front of the audience during Meg’s ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ cut ‘Kitty Kat’ to raucous applause from the audience.

“When I tell yallll my girl [Badu] shocked thee sh*t outta me,” Megan wrote on Instagram when sharing a clip of the moment. “I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland. Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T”

Megan has been a prominent fixture on the European and UK festival circuit this summer, performing at the likes of Primavera Sound, Parklife, Glastonbury, Longitude, Lollapalooza Paris and more in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, both she and her ‘WAP’ collaborator Cardi B were on the line-up for the Finsbury Park edition of Wireless Festival 2022. During Cardi’s set, Meg joined her onstage and the two delivered their 2020 hit together live.

Last month, Megan released a music video for April single ‘Plan B’, directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader. In May, the rapper revealed that her new album – the official follow-up to 2020 debut ‘Good News’ – was nearly complete.

“I’m actually probably like 95 per cent done with my new album,” Megan said during an interview backstage at the 2022 Webby Awards, where she won Artist of the Year. “I wanna tease that for the Hotties. I haven’t even told them nothing about my album,” she added.