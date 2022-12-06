Escapism Festival announces lineup featuring ZICO, Crush, FORCEPARKBOIS

Malaysia’s Escapism Festival has revealed a stacked lineup featuring the likes of Block B leader ZICO, Korean R&B singer Crush and local rap crew FORCEPARKBOIS.

Also set to join them at Escapism Festival are Singaporean rapper ShiGGa Shay, social media personality turned singer Luqman Podolski, Chronicalz, Zynakal and Citybois Worldwide among others. The festival, which is set to take place this January 14 at the MIECC in Selangor, is being billed as a street dance and music festival, and will also include dance performances.

A pre-sale will be held on December 8 with ticket sales opening to the general public the day after via organiser Melosaga’s website. At pre-sale, tickets will range from MYR233 for standard tickets to MYR503 for VIP mosh pit tickets, with prices going up to MYR259 for standard tickets and MYR559 for VIP mosh pit tickets once general public sales begin.

VIP ticket holders will also be entitled to access the soundcheck and a meet and greet with the performers, as well as a priority entry lane.

ZICO recently released the new mini-album ‘Grown Ass Kid’ earlier this year in July, marking his first music in over two years. The project notably includes the tracks ‘Trash Talk’ and ‘Nocturnal Animals’, which feature Changmo and Zior Park respectively, and ‘OMZ Freestyle’, which were written, composed and arranged by Zico himself.

His previous release came in the form of his 2020 mini-album Random Box. That project featured the single ‘Summer Hate’, which included vocals from singer-songwriter Rain, as well as his viral 2020 track ‘Any Song’. Following the project’s release, ZICO set out to complete his mandatory military service, which he completed earlier this year in April.

Crush most recently released the digital single ‘Rush Hour’, a collaboration with BTS‘ J-hope, earlier this year on September 22. The single was his first release since completing mandatory military service, though he featured on Psy’s ‘Happier’ from the Hallyu veteran’s ‘Psy 9th’ studio album in April.

The full lineup for Escapism Festival is:

Zico

Crush

DJ Raiden

YGX

ShiGGa Shay

Dolla

3P

FORCEPARKBOIS

Kaka Azraff

Luqman Podolski

Chronicalz

Zynakal

Citybois Worldwide

Guccimith & Zhe Kamil

Rudeen

DC Willie