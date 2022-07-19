Esplanade announces details for Linying and Sobs’ Mosaic Music showcases

Singapore’s Esplanade has announced the details of its upcoming Sobs and Linying Mosaic concert series showcases happening later this year.

Linying will play the Esplanade Concert Hall on September 23, where she will be supported by upcoming act Sun Cell, also known as farmer turned music producer Daryl Hor. Linying is also set to play several songs from her recently released debut album, ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’, live for the first time alongside older favourites like the Chris Walla-produced ‘Daylight Blows Into One Door’ and ‘Springtime’.

Tickets for Linying’s Mosaic concert are currently priced at SGD38, with students, National Service Full-Time individuals, seniors and PWDs eligible for discounted tickets at SGD34.20 each. A SGD58 VIP package is also available, and includes an autographed poster, a photo session with Linying, and an exclusive pre-concert online listening party where VIP ticket holders will be able to listen to unreleased songs.

Tickets are available here.

Sobs are set to play their Mosaic concert at the Esplanade’s Annexe Studio on October 21. The band are set to play their upcoming sophomore LP ‘Air Guitar’ in its entirety for the first time at the show, alongside cuts from their previous releases, the 2017 EP ‘Catflap’ and their 2018 debut album ‘Telltale Signs’.

Tickets for the concert are priced at SGD28 each, with students, National Service Full-Time individuals, seniors and PWDs eligible for discounted tickets at SGD25.20. Get your tickets here.

Showcases by Say Sue Me, Phum Viphurit, and Meitei have also been announced as part of the Mosaic concert series. The three acts will be part of a packed weekend at the venue as Say Sue Me will play the Esplanade Annexe Studio on October 20 before Sobs headline the following day. Japanese ambient artist Meitei will perform on October 22 at the same venue before Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit closes out the weekend on October 23.

Boy Pablo’s November 30 concert in Singapore at the Esplanade Theatre will also be part of the Mosaic series.

The Esplanade’s 2022 Mosaic Music Series shows are:

