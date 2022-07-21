Esplanade announces details for Phum Viphurit’s Mosaic showcase in October

Singapore’s Esplanade has announced the details for Phum Viphurit’s upcoming showcase this coming October.

As part of Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series – the Thai singer-songwriter will be performing at the Esplanade Concert Hall on October 23 at 7:30PM for an hour and 15 minutes.

Viphurit is slated to perform cuts from his upcoming sophomore album ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ – the album is scheduled for release in “late 2022”. He last performed at Esplanade’s Concert Hall in 2019, which sold out.

Tickets are currently available in two categories. ‘Cat 1’ tickets are priced at SGD80 and ‘Cat 2’ at SGD50. Students, full time National Service individuals, seniors and PWDs are entitled to a discounted price of SGD45 for ‘Cat 2’ tickets. They are available for purchase here.

Besides Viphurit, homegrown acts in Linying and Sobs, South Korean rock band Say Sue Me, Japanese ambient artist Meitei and the Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter Boy Pablo will also be holding their respective shows for the Mosaic Music Series.

Although tickets for Boy Pablo’s showcase are sold out, Esplanade has announced that “limited tickets may be released 24 hours before the show.” Join the ticketing waitlist here to be contacted if they do get released.

Esplanade’s 2022 Mosaic Music Series shows are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Linying – Esplanade Concert Hall

OCTOBER

Thursday 20 – Say Sue Me – Esplanade Annexe Studio

Friday 21 – Sobs – Esplanade Annexe Studio

Saturday 22 – Meitei – Esplanade Annexe Studio

Sunday 23 – Phum Viphurit – Esplanade Concert Hall

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 30 – Boy Pablo – Esplanade Theatre