Esplanade announces details for Say Sue Me and Meitei’s Mosaic showcases

Esplanade has announced the details for Say Sue Me and Meitei’s upcoming concerts in Singapore this October.

South Korean rock band Say Sue Me will be performing in Singapore’s Esplanade Annexe Studio on October 20, 8PM for an hour and 15 minutes. The band will be performing takes from their latest album ‘The Last Thing Left’ in the city-state for the very first time.

Standard tickets are priced at SGD58, while tickets for students, full time National Service individuals, seniors and PWDs are priced at SGD52.20. They are available for purchase here.

Japanese ambient artist Meitei will also be performing at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. His showcase is scheduled to take place two days after Say Sue Me’s, on October 22 – also lasting an hour and 15 minutes. Meitei’s set will begin at 730PM, during which he will be performing takes from his recent albums, 2021’s ‘Kofū II’ and 2020’s ‘Kofū’.

Standard tickets for Meitei’s show are priced at SGD48, while tickets for students, full time National Service individuals, seniors and PWDs are priced at SGD43.20 – get them here.

Say Sue Me and Meitei’s showcases in Singapore are part of Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series, which homegrown artists Linying and Sobs are also a part of, alongside Phum Viphurit and Boy Pablo.

Esplanade’s 2022 Mosaic Music Series shows are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Linying – Esplanade Concert Hall

OCTOBER

Thursday 20 – Say Sue Me – Esplanade Annexe Studio

Friday 21 – Sobs – Esplanade Annexe Studio

Saturday 22 – Meitei – Esplanade Annexe Studio

Sunday 23 – Phum Viphurit – Esplanade Concert Hall

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 30 – Boy Pablo – Esplanade Theatre