Cheats, Carpet Golf, KIKI and more announced for Esplanade’s Rocking The Region this June

Esplanade has announced the full performance line-up for its upcoming Rocking The Region concert series this June.

Announced via Esplanade’s official website, this year’s Rocking The Region is set to take place from June 16 until June 29. Like past editions of Rocking The Region, entry to this year’s showcases will be free at a first-come, first-served basis.

Filipino acts confirmed to perform at Rocking The Region 2023 are indie rock acts Cheats and Oh, Flamingo!, indie-pop act FOLK9 and multi-genre outfit Door Plant. Representing Indonesia are singer-producer Korusuke and Indie rock band Polka Wars, while Thailand will be represented by indie-pop act KIKI.

Singaporean bands slated to perform at Rocking The Region this year are Carpet Golf, Krunkle, INTERMISSION, Shirly Temple, 730BEDSIDE, monda(e) and Vegetable, the last of whom are made up of members from Sobs, Subsonic Eye and Cosmic Child.

Rocking the Region is the Esplanade’s long-standing showcase of Southeast Asian indie and alternative acts. Last year’s event took place between 19-21 and 26-28 August. Rocking The Region’s 2022 line-up featured the likes of Indonesia’s Grrrl Gang, the Philippines’ Spacedog Spacecat and Megumi Acordia, Thailand’s YONLAPA, Singapore’s CURB, Sun Cell and more.

The line-up for Rocking The Region 2023 is:

June 16:

Cheats – 7pm and 9pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

Shirly Temple – 8pm and 10pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

June 17:

Door Plant – 7pm and 9pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

Oh, Flamingo! – 8pm and 10pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

June 18:

monda(e) – 6:30pm and 8:30pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

INTERMISSION – 7:30pm and 9:30pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

June 23:

Kurosuke – 7pm and 9pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

FOLK9 – 8pm and 10pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

June 24:

KIKI – 7pm and 9pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

Polka Wars – 8pm and 10pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

June 25:

730BEDSIDE – 6:30pm and 8:30pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

Krunkle – 7:30pm and 9:30pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

June 29:

Carpet Golf – 7pm and 9pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade

Vegetable – 8pm and 10pm – DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade