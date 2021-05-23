Eurovision winner to take voluntary drug test following cocaine allegations

Damiano David, the frontman of Eurovision 2021 winners Måneskin, is set to take a voluntary drug test after being accused of using drugs at this year’s ceremony.

The Italian band emerged victorious at last night’s (May 22) competition in Rotterdam after scoring 524 points with their song Zitti e buoni.

However, their victory was overshadowed by allegations that David was snorting cocaine in the green room following the release of a viral video that appeared to show him leaning his head over a table.

Advertisement

The singer has vehemently denied the claims, and now the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has addressed the controversy, confirming that David will take a drugs test.

“We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night,” the EBU said in a statement. “The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU.”

The statement went on to explain that the band and their management told the EBU that the reason for David’s actions in the video were down to him clearing up some broken glass.

“The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check.”

The statement concluded: “We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

Advertisement

David was confronted about the viral video during a press conference at last night’s event, to which he replied: “Thomas [Raggi, the band’s guitarist] broke a glass…I don’t use drugs, please guys, do not say that. Don’t say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.”

The band later posted a statement on their Instagram stories. “We are really shocked about what some people are saying Damiano doing drugs.

“We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we have nothing to hide. We are here to play our music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us.”

They added: “Rock’ n Roll never dies. We love you.”

Last night’s Eurovision Song Contest was attended by 3,500 fans as part of the Dutch government’s trial for the safe resumption of live events.

UK entrant James Newman’s performance of ‘Embers’ score zero points across the board last night – the fifth time the UK has finished last, and only the second time with a total points wipeout, the previous being in 2003 when Jemini sang ‘Cry Baby’.

Reviewing this year’s competition, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “Like this month’s Brit Awards, the whole thing adds up to a welcome reminder of the joys of live performance on a grand scale. Graham Norton’s affectionate irreverence is comfortingly familiar; past winners including Duncan Laurence and Lordi pop up during the interval; and the Dutch presenters do a thoroughly decent job.

“Their MVP: Nikkie de Jager aka YouTube superstar NikkieTutorials, the first trans person to host Eurovision, who has cleverly incorporated the colours of the trans flag into her outfits all week. In doing so, she continues Eurovision’s proud tradition as a stealthy vessel for LGBTQ visibility. What other show offers such an unlikely mix of the sincere and the ridiculous? Eurovision, it really is great to have you back.”