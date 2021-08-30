Evan Rachel Wood seems to respond to Kanye West working with Marilyn Manson

Evan Rachel Wood has appeared to respond to Kanye West bringing Marilyn Manson out at his Chicago ‘DONDA’ listening party and working with him on his new album.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by multiple women, including his former partner Wood. He has consistently denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

West brought out the disgraced musician and rapper DaBaby at the listening party at Soldier Field on Friday (August 27). Yesterday (August 29), Manson was credited as a co-writer on ‘Jail’ and ‘Jail Pt. 2’, which both appear on ‘DONDA’.

A few hours after West’s album arrived, Wood shared a video of her covering The New Radicals’ ‘You Get What You Give’ at a recent show in Hollywood. In the caption, she quoted the song’s title and added: “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Four women have filed lawsuits against Manson, suing him for sexual assault, sexual battery, unlawful imprisonment and more. Responding to Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco’s allegations, the musician said the claims were “untrue, meritless” and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs”.

He added that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement”.

After Wood and a number of other women first made their allegations public earlier this year, Manson was dropped from his label Loma Vista, as well as by his booking agent CAA and his longtime manager Tony Ciulla. He also had appearances from TV shows American Gods and the Creepshow anthology removed.