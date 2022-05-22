Evanescence parts company with guitarist Jen Majura

Evanescence have announced that they’ve parted ways with guitarist Jen Majura, who has been with the band since 2015.

“It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways,” the band wrote on social media yesterday (May 21).

“We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”



A replacement for Majura has not yet been announced but the band assured fans that they “are hard at work rehearsing for our upcoming tour and will have some exciting news about the new lineup coming in the next few days, so stay tuned.”

Following the band’s announcement, Majura took to social media to respond to her exit, stating “that none of this was my decision”.

“I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision!” she wrote on Twitter. “I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”

Majura joined Evanescence in 2015, taking over for former Cold guitarist Terry Balsamo, who himself had joined the band after they parted ways with original guitarist Ben Moody.

Evanescence and Within Temptation were recently forced to reschedule their upcoming UK and European tour once again.

The two bands had initially been due to head out on the ‘Worlds Collide’ tour back in 2020, but the tour has been postponed a number of times since due to the coronaviruspandemic.

The long-awaited gigs were then set to finally kick off in March, but Evanescence and Within Temptation announced in February that the shows will now take place in November and December.

All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same – you can find out more information about the tour here.