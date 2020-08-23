Evanescence’s Amy Lee explains why she’s speaking up about politics now

Evanescence singer Amy Lee has explained why she’s broken her silence on political matters in 2020.

Speaking to Loudwire Nights, Lee said: “I definitely still don’t want to divide people. Our job as artists — to me — is to bring people together. Also it’s to provoke thought. You think about a concert, you think about bringing all those people into a room and making them look into their core and find similarities between each other, in a way.

“Because at the core of everything, we’re not red, we’re not blue, we’re not anything. We’re just people. And I want that.”

Evanescence’s latest single ‘Use My Voice,’ taken from the band’s heavily delayed forthcoming album ‘The Bitter Truth’, finds the singer imploring her fanbase to vote and make their voice heard at the upcoming US election between current President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I’ve in a way reached a point this year where I feel like silence is a statement that I don’t want to make,” the ‘Bring Me To Life’ singer continued. “I needed to express myself in that song. And we began thinking about… how can we make things better? Not divide people, not scream from the rooftops. There’s a lot of screaming going on.”

Written “to celebrate the power of speaking out in order to promote a more just world,” ‘Use My Voice’ features Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen, Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, violinist Lindsey Stirling, and various others including Lee’s friends and family.

Lee also opened up on the lack of female rock singers in a Facebook post earlier this month (August 13), after being grilled on the issue during a recent interview.