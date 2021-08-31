evanturetime enlists Marian Carmel and Tim De Cotta for new single ‘if it’s with you’

Singaporean producer and songwriter evanturetime has released a new single titled ‘if it’s with you’.

The track – which arrived on Friday (August 27) – features singer-songwriters Marian Carmel and Tim De Cotta. The track is also co-produced by De Cotta.

‘if it’s with you’ is written from the first-person perspective of someone in a relationship, eager to explore the natural flow of desire. “Let me know what you’d be up for / We can leave it up to you / Anything is good / Only if it’s with you” Carmel sings in the track’s soft chorus.

Listen to ‘if it’s with you’ below.

Prior to the release of the song, evanturetime – real name Evan Low – teased on social media that the track is part of a series that will soon conclude. “It’s probably no secret at this point that there’s a reason for this series of love songs being released. Stay tuned for the finale,” Low said.

Apart from ‘if it’s with you’, Low most recently penned Singapore’s 2021 National Day song ‘The Road Ahead’ with singer-songwriter Sezairi, Linying, Shye, and Shabir.

evanturetime is also scheduled to host a Logic Pro workshop with Apple on September 1 for free. During the session, evanturetime will demonstrate Apple’s Logic Pro digital audio workstation and discuss the fundamentals of drum beats, loops, effects and more.

Carmel, on the other hand, collaborated with local rapper Akeem Jahat and producer Soul Dot to release an R&B single entitled ‘What Are We?’ on July 5. The following week, an acoustic version of the track was released.

Tim De Cotta has featured on two other tracks this year. The first is a collaboration with singer-songwriter Miss Lou entitled ‘Stardust’.

The second, titled ‘Be Alright’, is a medley composition by the artists involved in last year’s The Great Singapore Replay campaign. The track features an ensemble of Aeriqah, Fingerfunk, Marcus Lee, Carmel, NAMIE, RENE, The Cold Cut Duo, whirring, and Zalelo.