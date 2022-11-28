Simple Plan, Hoobastank, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to play Jakarta’s Everblast Festival

Simple Plan will perform in Indonesia next March as part of Jakarta’s Everblast Festival – see the full line-up below.

The Canadian pop-punk band will headline the event alongside American outfits Hoobastank and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Indonesian pop-punk veterans Pee Wee Gaskins and indie rock staples the Upstairs will also feature as part of the festival’s line-up.

More acts are expected to be announced in the festival’s coming phases of announcements.

The festival is scheduled to take place from March 4-5, 2023 at the Gambir Expo Kamayoran, Jakarta. Presale tickets for 2-day passes will go on sale at the official Everblast Festival website on November 30 from 2pm onwards.

Regular festival passes are currently going for IDR950,000, while ‘Superfestival’ tickets – which guarantees access to a front-row viewing area of the festival stage, alongside special toilets and queue spots – go for IDR1,450,000. Find more details on the festival’s website here.

The 2000s-themed event was previously announced for July 2020, before the pandemic forced organisers to cancel. The line-up for Everblast’s original event also included a headlining slot from Hoobastank, while other names on the previous bill included Secondhand Serenade and Efek Rumah Kaca.

The current line-up for Everblast Festival is:

Simple Plan

Hoobastank

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Padi Reborn

Letto

J-rocks

Garasi

Saint Loco

Pee Wee Gaskins

The Upstairs

Alexa

Tika Tiwi

The Rain

Closehead

Vagetoz

Kobe

Fade2Black

Sindentosca