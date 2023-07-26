Here’s when EVERGLOW will make their comeback

K-pop girl group EVERGLOW are officially set to make their long-awaited comeback later this year.

At 12 midnight KST today (July 26), EVERGLOW released a set of “coming soon” posters on Twitter, confirming that the girl group would be making their comeback later this year.

EVERGLOW will make their comeback with new music on August 18 at 6pm KST. More details about the release, including its format, tracklist and more, are expected in the coming weeks.

The upcoming release will be EVERGLOW’s first comeback in over a year and a half, following their third mini-album ‘Return Of The Girl’ in December 2021. Last year, the girl group teamed up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’.

Between ‘Return Of The Girl’ and their forthcoming comeback, EVERGLOW have made appearances in several K-pop festivals. They included HallyuPopFest London 2022, HallyuPopFest Sydney 2022 and the upcoming KCON LA 2023.

In other K-pop news, South Korean television channel Mnet has announced that its upcoming reality competition series I-LAND 2 will be in collaboration with The Black Label. The reality TV competition will premiere sometime in 2024.

Elsewhere, Jeon Somi is set to make her long-awaited comeback next month with ‘Game Plan’. The upcoming EP will be Jeon’s first release in almost two years, following her debut studio album ‘XOXO’ in October 2021.

The official announcement of ‘Game Plan’ came nearly two months after Jeon’s agency, the YG Entertainment-owned The Black Label, confirmed that the singer was “preparing to make a comeback”.