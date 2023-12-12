EVERGLOW announce 2024 ‘:FOREVER’ fan meeting event in Hong Kong

K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have announced an upcoming fan meeting event that will take place in Hong Kong in January 2024.

Yesterday (December 11), EVERGLOW and event organiser Wanxing Entertainment announced the girl group’s new ‘:FOREVER’ fan meeting event in Hong Kong.

The concert will take place on January 13, 2024 at the Rotunda 2, 3F, KITEC. Tickets to the newly announced show will go on sale next Monday (December 18) via Damai.

Advertisement

Tickets to EVERGLOW’s ‘:FOREVER’ fan meeting event in Hong Kong will be available in three tiers – VIP (at HKD1,588), A (HKD1,088) and B (HDK688) – with different benefits for each.

All VIP ticket holders will be given access to Hi-touch and sound check, alongside an exclusive photo card. Meanwhile, some lucky fans will be given signed posters, signed polaroid and group photo privileges through lucky draws.

For A tier tickets, a smaller batch of lucky fans will be given signed posters, signed polaroid and group photo privileges through lucky draws. A and B tier ticket holders will also have an exclusive photocard with their purchase.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband ATEEZ have shared plans to embark on a new world tour in 2024. More details about the tour, titled ‘Towards the Light: Will to Power’, are expected in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Xdinary Heroes have shared new dates and cities for the Asian leg of their ongoing ‘Break the Brake’ world tour, with shows in Jakarta, Taipei, Manila and more.