EVERGLOW announces change to their leader during comeback showcase

South Korean girl group EVERGLOW has announced a change in the group’s leader during their comeback showcase for ‘Last Melody’.

The announcement came during the broadcast of the showcase on May 25 in promotion of their recently-released, third single album along with its accompanying title track ‘FIRST’. EVERGLOW revealed that former leader EU would be passing the mantle on to fellow member and vocalist Sihyeon. The latter expressed that she will be taking responsibilities to make sure “[their] team works harmoniously together” and wished to become “a leader who can communicate,” per a translation by Soompi.

EU additionally spoke of her confidence in Sihyeon to excel as the girl group’s newly-named leader, claiming that “being a leader wasn’t hard”. She thanked her fellow members for “following [her] so well until now”, emphasising that she would continue to be a pillar of support for her teammates as the eldest member. In a message to their fans (also known as Forevers), EU communicated her gratefulness for their love and support. “We’ll work to become singers you feel proud of. Please don’t go anywhere, and stay here with us,” said the rapper.

The release of ‘Last Melody’ marks the group’s first comeback since their sophomore mini-album ‘−77.82X−78.29’ in September 2020, which featured the title track ‘La Di Da’. The six-member act had also dropped a track titled ‘Let Me Dance’, a remake of the 2003 South Korean singer Lexy’s song for the official soundtrack of Korean TV series The Spies Who Loved Me.

The sextet had originally made their entrance into the K-pop scene in 2019 with the song ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’ off their debut album ‘Arrival of Everglow’. Comprised of members EU, Sihyeon, Aisha, Mia, Onda and Yiren, they are the first K-pop girl group to be managed by China-based entertainment agency Yuehua Entertainment.