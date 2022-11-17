EVERGLOW announce dates and cities for debut Southeast Asia tour

K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have announced the dates and cities for their debut Southeast Asia tour next month.

On November 15, K-pop concert promoter Magic Sound Entertainment announced on Twitter that EVERGLOW will host a four-city concert tour in Southeast Asia. This also marks the Yuehua Entertainment girl group’s first headlining concert in the region.

They will kick off the Southeast Asian leg of shows in December from Manila and proceed to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

The dates for EVERGLOW’s Southeast Asia tour are:

DECEMBER 2022

Friday 15 – Manila, Philippines

Saturday 17 – Bangkok, Thailand

Monday 19 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Wednesday 21 – Jakarta, Indonesia

Other details, like information on concert venues and ticketing, have yet to be announced but are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The girl group will also perform at Ripples For Hope 2022: A K-pop Friendship Day & Night event in Manila on November 26 alongside fellow K-pop groups AKMU and MOMOLAND. Tickets go on sale at 12pm, this Saturday, November 19 here.

EVERGLOW last performed live as a four-piece — Sihyeon, E:U, Mia, and Onda — at HallyuPopFest in Sydney in August. Member Aisha was absent as she was hospitalised due to a “sudden health deterioration”, Yuhua Entertainment said. Earlier in January, the label also announced that member Yiren “will be taking a break [in China] for a while to spend time with her family. EVERGLOW will continue their domestic activities with five members, and carry out their schedule as planned.” It is unclear if both members will join their groupmates for the upcoming concerts.

The group’s last release was December 2021’s ‘Return of The Girl’ mini-album featuring lead single ‘Pirate’. “With ‘Pirate’, we want to take over and lead the world with our energy,” leader Sihyeon described the song in an interview with NME. “While, of course, we want to be respected as performers and singers, we also want to be recognised [as people] who can act as role models to others.”