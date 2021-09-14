Every Time I Die aim for the throat on anti-capitalist anthem ‘Planet Shit’

Buffalo-native hardcore outfit Every Time I Die have shared a thrashy new single titled ‘Planet Shit’, taking aim at corrupt police, politicians and religious figures.

Over a bed of tearing, distorted riffs and clashing cymbals, frontman Keith Buckley yells an acerbic call to arms: “There’s no law when the outlaw wears a badge / So throw a brick, the tool becomes an instrument / Whose fucking side are you on?”

In the track’s bridge, Buckley offers a rather simple message to the “soulless hypocrite[s]” and “fucking monsters” that he spends much of the four-minute runtime firing shots at, quipping: “Fuck you / Die.”

Take a look at a visualiser for ‘Planet Shit’ below:

‘Planet Shit’ is the fifth track to be released from Every Time I Die’s forthcoming ninth album, ‘Radical’, set for release on October 22 via Epitaph. It follows previous singles ‘AWOL’ and ‘Post-Boredom’, as well as the double A-side ‘A Colossal Wreck’/‘Desperate Pleasures’.

A press release notes that ‘Planet Shit’ was penned as an outlet for Buckley to take “an unflinching look at the inevitable social upheaval born of generations of inequity”, with the frontman himself saying “I was just calling it like I was seeing it”.

Buckley explained that ‘Radical’ is a confronting record as a whole, saying: “I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”

‘Radical’ marks Every Time I Die’s first album in five years, following 2016’s ‘Low Teens’. In the years since that album’s release, the band has both toured extensively and pursued other projects. In 2019, Buckley returned to helm punk supergroup The Damned Things for their second LP, ‘High Crimes’.

Guitarist Andy Williams, meanwhile, has pursued a career in professional wrestling, appearing with the promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name The Butcher.

Every Time I Die will take ‘Radical’ to the UK in 2022, with a nine-date tour alongside The Bronx scheduled to kick off in January.