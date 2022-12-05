Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley confirms he’s started new band, teases first material

Keith Buckley – former frontman of Every Time I Die, as well as on-again-off-again supergroup The Damned Things – has confirmed that he’s still working on music, having formed a new band in September.

The revelation came in a tweet posted on Saturday (December 3), with the storied vocalist promising fans that they’ll “see [him] again in 2023”. He teased: “I’ve been recording songs with a new band since September and the new music has never been heavier. See you in the pit.”

Replying to commenters, he later confirmed that his forthcoming project is unrelated to The Damned Things – the band he fronts alongside Alkaline Trio‘s Dan Andriano, Anthrax‘s Scott Ian, and Fall Out Boy‘s Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley – and that it would not feature religious material, but would see Buckley write lyrics similarly to how he has in other projects.

“I’m not in a Christian band nor changing the way I write lyrics,” he wrote, replying to a Twitter user calling Buckley’s music ‘Christian metal’. “Reread the lyrics to ‘The Marvelous Slut’. I’ve always been struggling with my place in the universe.”

Every Time I Die officially disbanded back in January, following more than a month of conflicting reports from the band and their circle. A year ago, Buckley announced an impromptu hiatus from touring, which led to the band sharing a statement that explained they were “working on things privately”.

All of Buckley’s bandmates then quit the band at once, leading to statements from the frontman himself and former bassist Steve Micciche. Speaking on the band’s status in February, too, Buckley said the split “broke [his] heart”, but looked optimistically to his next chapter: “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that, right now, this is exactly where I fucking want to be, and I’m very thankful to be here.”

Every Time I Die’s last album was ‘Radical’, their ninth, which arrived last October on the back of singles like ‘Desperate Pleasures’, ‘Post-Boredom’ and ‘Planet Shit’.