Listen to Everything Everything’s synth-driven new single ‘The End Of The Contender’

Everything Everything have shared the upbeat new single, ‘The End Of The Contender’. Check it out below.

Shared today (February 2), the new track is the latest teaser of the Manchester art-rock band’s upcoming album ‘Mountainhead’, and follows on from the lead single ‘Cold Reactor’.

The synth-driven track sees frontman Jonathan Higgs showcase some enchanting falsetto and staccato vocals, while the synths, rhythms and guitar melodies swirl in the background. “Call the cops and tell them what I want/ My battery’s a hundred per cent/ It all made sense/ A bomb for a body, a hammer for a head/ My battery’s a hundred per cent/ It all made sense” he sings in the first verse.

The song also comes alongside a new Kit Monteith-directed video, produced by the band and showing the members moodily strolling across the beach. Check it out below.

“This song is about the subject of a viral road rage video, Ronnie Pickering, who shot to (a certain kind of) fame by insisting on his own significance, repeatedly asking, ‘Do you know who I am? I’m Ronnie Pickering.’ An enraged former boxer trying to find his place in a world that doesn’t remember his name,” said Higgs of the inspiration behind the lyrics.

According to a press release, ‘The End Of The Contender’, as well as prior singles ‘Cold Reactor’ and ‘The Mad Stone’ come together to provide an insight into what fans can expect from the ‘Mountainhead’ album.

“It’s a record united by a high concept metaphor: in this case, an alternate society in which those at the lowest rung of society’s ladder are forced to work relentlessly to keep its elite secure at the mountain’s peak,” it explains.

It is produced by the band’s guitarist Alex Robertshaw alongside Tom A.D. Fuller, under their shared pseudonym Kaines & Tom AD. It is set for release on March 1 and you can pre-order it here.

Last year, Everything Everything spoke to NME about the upcoming LP, and revealed the motivation behind it.

“It wasn’t a big journey and struggle,” Higgs told NME.

“We wanted to make it quickly to get back on track timing-wise because we’d been in a weird place in terms of the pandemic. We kept putting out albums at the wrong time and missing the festival season. We really needed to get back on schedule and we have these ideas we’d been working on during the touring of ‘Raw Data Feel’ so we just did what we do and put the record together quite quickly.”

In other news, the band are set to embark on a UK tour that kicks off next month. See the dates here.

Tickets for the UK tour are on sale now and you can find any remaining tickets here.