Everything Everything share apocalyptic new single ‘The Mad Stone’

Everything Everything have shared their apocalyptic new track ‘The Mad Stone’ from their upcoming seventh album.

‘The Mad Stone’ is the second single to be released from the band’s album ‘Mountainhead‘. It follows the lead single ‘Cold Reactor‘. The new track was produced by Alex Robertshaw and Tom A.D. Fuller under their shared pseudonym Kaines & Tom AD.

Speaking of the song in a press release, Everything Everything frontman Johnathan Higgs said: “This song sets out the grand narrative of the album, wherein a society is forever building an immense mountain, at the cost of living in the resulting giant hole (quarry).”

Advertisement

He continued: “Alex created an orchestral accompaniment and we recorded a lot of group vocals to give it a kind municipal choral sound.”

‘Mountainhead’ is set for release on March 1 and is available to pre-save/pre-order here.

The album is centred on the concept of “Mountainhead”, described in press material as “an alternate society in which those at the bottom of society’s ladder are forced to work relentlessly to keep its elite, at the mountain’s peak, elevated”.

Higgs added of the concept: “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumoured to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers.

“A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the creation of the LP, Higgs said: “It wasn’t a big journey and struggle. We wanted to make it quickly to get back on track timing-wise because we’d been in a weird place in terms of the pandemic.”

He continued: “We kept putting out albums at the wrong time and missing the festival season. We really needed to get back on schedule and we have these ideas we’d been working on during the touring of ‘Raw Data Feel’ so we just did what we do and put the record together quite quickly.”

In other news, the band are set to embark on a UK tour that kicks off next March. See the dates here.

Tickets for the 2024 UK tour go on sale next Friday (November 3) at 9am GMT and will be available to purchase here. Additionally, pre-sale tickets are also offered to fans who pre-order the new album. Visit here to do so now.