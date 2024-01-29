EVNNE announce 2024 ‘SQUAD:R’ Asia fan-concert tour

K-pop boyband EVNNE have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘SQUAD:R’ fan-concert tour of Asia.

Today (January 29), EVNNE announced the dates and cities for their upcoming 2024 ‘SQUAD:R’ fan-concert tour of Asia. It’ll kick off in March 2024 with two shows in Seoul, South Korea.

Thereafter, the seven-member K-pop boyband will head to Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok in April. EVNNE have also teased concerts in Japan, but exact dates and cities have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The venue and ticketing details for EVNEE’s 2024 ‘SQUAD:R’ Asia fan-concert tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates and information.

The dates for EVNNE’s 2024 ‘SQUAD:R’ Asia fan-concert tour are:

MARCH 2024

02: Seoul, South Korea

03: Seoul, South Korea

APRIL 2024

05: Singapore, Singapore

13: Taipei, Taiwan

20: Bangkok, Thailand

TBA

Japan

EVNNE are a seven-member K-pop boyband who made their debut in September 2023 with the mini-album, ‘Target: Me’. Notably, all seven members of the group had competed on the Mnet reality singing competition Boys Planet in the same year prior to their debut.

Advertisement

In other touring news, K-pop girl group ITZY have announced the dates and venues for their upcoming 2024 ‘Born to Be’ world tour, featuring concerts in North America, Europe, Asia and more.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN have announced their ‘Follow Again’ tour, the new encore leg of their ‘Follow’ Asia tour. It’ll feature six shows in South Korea and Japan, all set to take place in March and May this year.

Elsewhere, K-pop girl group H1-KEY have announced the details for upcoming ‘Go Run!’ concert, to be held on March 22 at the New Frontier Theater in Manila, the Philippines.