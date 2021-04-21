Ex Battalion’s JRoa and Flow G release video for new collaboration, ‘Hanggat Maaari’

Filipino singer JRoa and rapper Flow G – both members of hip-hop group Ex Battalion – have dropped a music video for their collaborative song ‘Hanggat Maaari’.

The song depicts the ups and downs of a relationship. “Kahit ano mangyari, mangako ka sa akin / Huwag mo kong bitawan, hindi ka bibitawan,” they sing: “No matter what happens, promise that you won’t let me go / I won’t let go.” The video also shows the artists going on dates and ‘fighting’ with their real-life girlfriends in the video.

‘Hanggat Maaari’ doesn’t appear to be up on streaming services yet, but you can watch the video below.

Formed in 2012, Ex Battalion have seen mainstream success with hits like ‘No Games’ and ‘Hayaan Mo Sila’. Their first album ‘X’ was released in 2016 and was followed by the 2018 EP ‘6 Years’.

Their latest single and music video ‘Yearly’ dropped two weeks ago.

Their members – including Flow G and JRoa – also pursue solo projects. This year, Flow G has shared four singles, several of them collaborations with Lua$: ‘Pagod’, ‘Ulap’, ‘MGBN’, and ‘Bente Kwatro’.

JRoa’s last solo single ‘Oh Na Na’, featuring Karl Wine, was released last year. His debut album ‘Byahe’, featuring tracks with fellow Ex Battalion members, was released in 2016.