Ex Battalion’s King Badger shares video for apologetic track ‘SRRY’

Filipino rapper and Ex Battalion member King Badger released a music video for his new track ‘SRRY’.

Shot in black and white, it shows the artist singing and rapping about regretting mistakes he’s done in a relationship. As the chorus goes: “Sorry na kasi hindi naman perpekto / Tao lang ako, sadyang meron din depekto / Sorry na ulit, mali kong ‘di pa nakuntento / Sana tayo pa nung natutunan kong pumreno” (I’m sorry because I’m not perfect / I’m just human, I have defects / I’m sorry again, I was wrong for not being content / I wish we were still together when I learned to step on the brakes).

The video was uploaded on Ex Battalion’s YouTube channel on May 11. Watch the music video below.

Advertisement

King Badger also uploaded a behind-the-scenes vlog on his channel where he revealed details about the laborious shoot. He mentions that he powered through the shoot with an injured knee, and it required multiple takes shot entirely in one location.

“It was tiring because I had to do the verse multiple times. I had to perform the whole song while they shot me in real-time. I did 22 takes,” he said in his vlog.

King Badger joined Ex Battalion in 2016 and made his debut by featuring in the track ‘No Games’. In 2019, he released ‘Walang Gana’ and ‘The Love’ featuring Flow G and Skusta Clee.

Last year, he collaborated with Skusta Clee and Kakaiboys on the ‘Umaasa’ EP, which includes the love song ‘Miloves Otw Sayo’.

Advertisement

Formed in 2012, Ex Battalion have seen mainstream success with hits like ‘No Games’ and ‘Hayaan Mo Sila’. Their first album ‘X’ was released in 2016 and was followed by the 2018 EP ‘6 Years’.