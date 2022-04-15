Ex-CLC member Sorn chooses herself on uplifting new single ‘Scorpio’

Former CLC member Sorn has returned with a new solo single titled ‘Scorpio’.

The single – and its accompanying music video – was released on Friday (April 15). The video sees Sorn singing along to the track in multiple settings backed by the addictive mid-tempo electro pop beats of the song.

‘Scorpio’ bears witness to the singer discovering her inner beauty and choosing herself amidst a period of confusion. “I got me / I’ve got nothing to lose,” she sings on the chorus of the English-language song.

The single ends with an emphatic statement from the now-solo artist: “Shattered diamonds are still flawless”.

Watch the music video for Sorn’s ‘Scorpio’ below.

‘Scorpio’ marks Sorn’s second release since her departure from CLC and CUBE Entertainment last year. In late February, she released her first single since going solo and signing with WILD Entertainment Group, ‘Sharp Objects’.

Sorn first rose to prominence in 2011, when she won first place on the reality TV competition K-pop Star Hunt. She later signed with CUBE and moved to South Korea, and debuted in 2015 as part of the girl group CLC.

Following her split from CLC and CUBE, Sorn would reveal in an interview that she first decided to move to Korea after witnessing the success of Nickhun, a Thai member of the boyband 2PM. “I was young and I thought I could be the ‘Thai Princess,’” Sorn shared, noting that she had not expected the training process to be so “difficult”.